Bigg Boss 14 Episode 14 Oct 21 LIVE Updates: Shehzad Deol gets eliminated, seniors exit

The contestants are seen crying their hearts out after Bigg Boss announces that a team has been evicted and would have to leave the house through the back door.

New Delhi Updated on: October 21, 2020 23:01 IST
One of the three teams led by Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan will be eliminated in tonight's Bigg Boss 14 episode. Either Team Sidharth Shukla, Team Hina Khan or Team Gauahar Khan will no longer be a part of the Bigg Boss house after tonight,Bigg Boss will ask a particular team to 'pack their bags' and walk out as they have been eliminated. This big shock by Bigg Boss will leave everyone startled and emotional. Jaan Kumar Sanu, Nikki Tamboli, Jasmin Bhasin, and others will be seen shedding tears. 

Here are the LIVE Updates for Bigg Boss 14 Episode 14 Oct 21

 

Live updates :Bigg Boss 14 October 21 Episode Live Updates

  • Oct 21, 2020 11:01 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Contestants to battle it out in captaincy task

    The first captaincy task is announced where red zone contestants are the sanchalak. 

  • Oct 21, 2020 10:58 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    I don't deserve to be in red zone: Eijaz Khan

    Eijaz Khan is extremely furious and says that the decision was extremely wrong and it was Gauhar's team who should have been in the red zone instead of him and Pavitra.

  • Oct 21, 2020 10:55 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    The housemates wake up to Beedi Jalile song.

  • Oct 21, 2020 10:53 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Nikki has brainwashed Jaan: Jasmin

    Jasmin, Rubina, and Abhinav are seen discussing Jaan and Nikki's relationship and how Nikki is using Jaan left and right.

  • Oct 21, 2020 10:42 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Eijaz and Pavitra are back!

    Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia re-enter in the new part of the house called the red zone, which signifies danger.

  • Oct 21, 2020 10:38 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Scary moment in the house!

    Few people in PPE kits enter the house. A buzzer goes off scaring the contestants of the house.

  • Oct 21, 2020 10:33 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Seniors Hina and Gauhar leave house

    In another shocking news, Bigg Boss announces that it was a pleasure to have Gauhar and Hina in the house but, it is now time for them to leave the house.

  • Oct 21, 2020 10:30 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Nikki is inconsolable

    Nikki is extremely sad and devastated to see Sidharth, Eijaz, and Pavitra go home. Jaan is seen consoling her.

  • Oct 21, 2020 10:27 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    It's game over for Sidharth and his team and Shehzad

    Bigg Boss announces that Sidharth Shukla and his team Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia are out of the Bigg Boss 14 house. Since Nikki Tamboli is a confirmed contestant, she is safe from elimination. 'Gayab' contestant Shehzad Deol is also eliminated. 

  • Oct 21, 2020 10:24 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Sidharth and Gauhar lock horns

    Sidharth and Gauhar are seen getting in an ugly spat with each other over the decision. Hina Khan takes Gauhar's side and says that Sidharth's team didn't follow the rules.

  • Oct 21, 2020 10:21 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Hina Khan to decide

    Hina Khan said that according to her it is Sidharth's team should be eliminated.

  • Oct 21, 2020 10:20 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    And the show begins...

    Bigg Boss says that since the three seniors are unable to take a mutual decision, Bigg Boss asks them to name the team that they think should be eliminated. Gauhar Khan says Sidharth's team should be eliminated as they didn't follow the rules. Sidharth disapproved and said that Gauhar's team has lost the team.   

