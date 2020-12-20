Image Source : PR FETCHED Bigg Boss 14: Eijaz Khan, Rakhi Sawant and Manu Punjabi display how they support the underprivileged

Eijaz Khan, Rakhi Sawant and Manu Punjabi are three such housemates who have warmed our hearts with their generous displays of empathy and kindness. In the Bigg Boss 14 Extra Masala clip on Voot, we learn of the wonderful ways these public figures use their wealth for the honorable cause of helping people who aren’t as fortunate.

In a moving conversation with Rakhi Sawant and Manu Punjabi, Eijaz reveals, “ Jitna hum kamaate hai na, uska 30-40%, zakad toh humara pharz hai. Bevah hoti hai, orphan bacche hote hai, kyunki hum aise pale bade hai na, hume malum hai kiska dard kya hai. Toh old age home mein jate hai.” Rakhi added to his point, stating, “ Mera bhi wahi jata hai. Mera toh abhi corona mein bohot gaya.”

Manu Punjabi shared an inspiring story of his considerate acts, saying, “Birthday pata hai kaise karta hoon mera? Kodi khane jata hoon, khub saare cakes leke jata hoon, sari families bahar aa jati hain, pehle se khane ka paise diya hota hai, food ban raha hota hai. Zor zor se chila rahe hote hai, kuch sunai nahi deta. Khub sare cakes kaate hai, khub sari masti karte hai. Unke saath hi vahi khaana khata hoon, khub maaze karta hoon. Mere father jitna karte the, uska shayad hum 1-2% bhi nahi karte honge.”

