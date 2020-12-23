Bigg Boss 14: Disha Parmar's cryptic tweet after Rubina Dilaik's sister takes a dig at Rahul Vaidya

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@DISHAPARMAR Disha Parmar's cryptic tweet after Rubina Dilaik's sister takes a dig at Rahul Vaidya

Since the beginning of the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 14, Rahul Vaidya and Rubina Dilaik have been on the two opposite ends when we talk about opinions and the way of playing the game. The two have often been seen locking horns and accusing each other in the show. Now, their rivalry has even resonated outside the house as their family members have taken to Twitter to mock them and take a sly dig. On Tuesday, Rubina Dilaik's sister Jyotika took to her Twitter to take a dig at Rahul Vaidya after the singer's ugly fight with Rubina and Abhinav.

Rubina's sister tweeted, "Papu ko mumy ki yaad agai to ghar bhag gya to kis muh se dusro ko nalla bol rha hai!!" In another tweet, she wrote, "#AbhinavShukla has reached so far in the show that too in single go i mean ek bar bhi ghar se beghar nahi hue. #BigBoss14 itna easy to nahi hai ki koi bhi mazze mazze mai itni agy pahunch jae. Itna ghamand sahi nahi ki khud ko ap Raja smjho or dusro ko khak."

The tweets appeared to have come in response to Rahul Vaidya's claims that Rubina Dilaik is "an obnoxious and arrogant woman." He also called Abhinav Shukla 'nalla' and said that he has reached this far in the game because of his wife.

Reacting to her tweets, Rahul Vaidya's fiance Disha Parmar also shared a cryptic tweet on Tuesday. She claimed that it is better to stay silent and away from the negativity. She shared, "The less you respond to negative people, the more peaceful your life will become."

Recently, there were rumours that Disha Parmar is all set to enter Bigg Boss 14 as a wild card along with Vikas Gupta. While her pictures with Vikas hinted at the same, there were many Bigg Boss pages on social media that claimed that Disha will be soon seen in the show and is currently in quarantine.

Other than Vikas Gupta, BJP Member and Tik Tok Influencer Sonali Phogat has also joined the reality show as a contestant. Sonali is proudly known as ‘Dabang Jaat Leader’ in Haryana. After Vidhaan Sabha 2019 elections, Sonali garnered much love from people for her entertaining personality.