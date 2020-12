Image Source : TWITTER/COLORSTV Bigg Boss 14 Live updates

In today's episode of Bigg Boss 14, challengers/contestants Arshi Khan and Vikas Gupta will be seen locking horns with each other as they get into a physical fight. While Contestant Jasmin Bhasin and Eijaz Khan will once again get into an ugly spat during the nomination task.

Bigg Boss 14 December 9 LIVE UPDATES: