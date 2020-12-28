Monday, December 28, 2020
     
  BB14 Dec 28 LIVE UPDATES: Every contestant is punished as Nikki,Aly break rules; Vikas breaks down emotionally
Bigg Boss will be punishing all the contestants as Nikki Tamboli and Aly Goni break rules. On the other hand, Vikas Gupta will be seen having an emotional breakdown

Updated on: December 28, 2020 22:57 IST
In Monday's episode, we will see Bigg Boss punishing every contestant in the house due to Aly Goni and Nikki Tamboli. This will majorly upset everyone, and we will see housemates furious with both of them for breaking the rules. Rahul Vaidya who is stated to be Aly's best friend is also upset with him for breaking the rules and voices it saying, "Not cool, Aly." On the other hand, housemate Vikas Gupta is all set to make a revelation about his life in the reality show. He will be seen having an emotional breakdown as he shares his secrets with a few housemates including Rubina Dilaik and Nikki Tamboli. 

 

 

  • Dec 28, 2020 10:57 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Contestants woke up to Badshah's 'Mercy' song.  

  • Dec 28, 2020 10:54 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Rakhi is disclosing Jasmin and Arshi's conversation with Vikas Gupta

  • Dec 28, 2020 10:49 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

  • Dec 28, 2020 10:46 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Without naming the issue or individual concerned, Vikas spoke about how he has been "fighting that for four-and-a-half years"

  • Dec 28, 2020 10:44 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Vikas is having an emotional breakdown.

  • Dec 28, 2020 10:42 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Vikas is having an emotional breakdown as he shares his secrets with a few housemates including Rubina Dilaik, Aly Goni and Nikki Tamboli.

  • Dec 28, 2020 10:41 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

     Vikas Gupta made a revelation about his personal life in the show.

  • Dec 28, 2020 10:38 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Arshi took some personal stuff of Vikas Gupta. 

  • Dec 28, 2020 10:34 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Arshi and Vikas indulge in an ugly spat. 

  • Dec 28, 2020 10:33 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

