Bigg Boss 14: Arti Singh slams Nikki Tamboli for commenting on Kashmera Shah's age

Arti Singh slams Nikki Tamboli for commenting on Kashmera Shah's age

The controversial reality show Bigg Boss 14 has been grabbing many eyeballs after the entry of the challengers. The contestants from last years have added the much-needed spice and drama to the show which has forced the viewers to stick to their TV screens. However, the fight between the original BB14 contestant and the challengers has been an ongoing task. Recently, the viewers witnessed an ugly fight between Nikki Tamboli and Kashmera Shah, who commented about many things related to each other. Nikki even nominated Kashmera citing her age. The comment did not go down well with the fans as well as Kashmera's sister-in-law Arti Singh.

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Arti Singh slammed Nikki for bringing someone's age into the game when it was not required. She told TOI, "Nikki’s comment on Kashmera’s age was in bad taste. First, the inmates targeted Eijaz Khan for his age and now Kash. What are these people resorting to? Pehle Eijaz aur Kashmera jitna kaam toh karo, achieve toh karo. Even if you achieve success in life, you can’t comment on anyone’s age. Forget about her age, please look at her dedication towards her work and fitness. Take a look at her latest photoshoot. It just doesn’t make sense for anyone to comment on someone’s age."

She added, "Kashmera is competing with you and has been called back on the show 14 years after her stint in the inaugural season of ‘Bigg Boss’. She has worked a lot, done many films and has given super hit songs. What age are you then talking about? Woh itna kaam karke hi iss age par aayi hai."

Last year, Kashmera had entered Bigg Boss 13 house for a week to support Arti in her game. She was also seen locking horn with Vikas Gupta for Arti. This year when the actress is herself a contestant again, Arti is all praise for her game and love the confidence with which she is playing.

Arti said, "She doesn’t pick unnecessary fights or interfere in someone else’s argument for the sake of being seen on the show. She is respectful and doesn’t use derogatory words for anyone. I still remember how she refused to write ‘Nalla’ on Vikas Gupta’s pillow after being prompted by Arshi Khan. She had categorically told her that’s not her language. That shows her class. I am proud of the way she is conducting herself inside the house."

Along with Kashmera Shah, old Bigg Boss contestants including Manu Punjabi, Arshi Khan, Rakhi Sawant, Vikas Gupta and Rahul Mahajan have entered the show as challengers. However, Vikas Gupta has been expelled from the show after he pushed Arshi Khan into the pool which is against the rules of the show.