Bigg Boss 14: Abhinav Shukla, Nishant Malkani and other contestants look back at their parent's hardship

Parenting is the biggest sacrifice one can make, it’s putting your life on hold to fulfill the promise of their children’s tomorrow. The experience gathered from Bigg Boss house is often valuable and the experience gained is one of the nature of wisdom. Chuck Palahniuk rightly said, “First your parents, they give you your life, but then they try to give you their life.” In the Bigg Boss 14 Extra Masala clip available on Voot, the housemates sitting in the dining area recall the sacrifice and unconditional love showered on them by their parents.

The ongoing pandemic has put us all through the wringer, left to handle all our domestic tasks independently, along with the immense workload we’re all saddled with. In an honest discussion with other housemates, Abhinav proudly recalled all the hidden gems of knowledge his father taught him and his brother. He said, “My father, akele aise insaan hain apne gaon joh padhe lekhe hain. Ab toh bacche padh rahe hai, unhone research ki, PhD ki, scientist bane, phura lifetime apna sirf ek field ko de diya. Hum paidha hue, humko toh sab mil raha tha, phir beech mein ek phase aaya jab Mumma ko hospitalise ho gayi. Toh 15-20 din mom was not able to work. Toh papa ne bithaya hum dono ko, mein 4th – 5th mein tha. Bhaiya thode bade the. Toh papa bole dekho aisa hai beta, yeh cheez life mein aayegi.

Abhi sab kaam seekhenge, aur hum teeno kaam karenge. Ek din meri duty hoti thi poocha maarna, ek din mere bhai ki. Papa khaana banate the. Toh maine woh dekh dekh ke seekh liya. Toh jab mein college gaya, abhi toh mein cooking kar leta hoon aachi bhali, toh mujhe woh lesson humesha yaad raha, ki yeh cheezen aayegi, aur joh bolte the humare paas sab kuch hai, lockdown ne unko bhi seekha diya. Tum joh bhi ho, kabhi bhi yeh naubat aa sakti hai ki tumhe khud ke liye karna hai!”

Nishant was in complete agreement, adding a hard hitting comment saying , “Maine ek video dekha tha jahan ek job interview hua hai logon ne, alag alag tareke ke bohot sare log aate hai, aur computer pe, video call pe ek HR wala interview le raha hai. Kehta hai ke job profile yeh hai ke 24/7 duty hogi, 7 days a week hoga, festival pe off nahi milegi, aapko koi thank you nahi bolega kaam ke liye, etc etc. Toh puchte hai, pay? Pay toh aachi hogi? Payment zero. Log keh rahe hai duniya mein aisi kaisi job hoti hai? Kehte hain aapki Maa ki!”

We are forever grateful to our parents for teaching us these tough life lessons that stay with us through all the highs and lows of life. To catch more such heartwarming stories, tune in to Bigg Boss 14 Extra Masala on Voot!

