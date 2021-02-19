Bigg Boss 14: Abhinav Shukla gets emotional as he wins Best Jodi Title with wife Rubina Dilaik

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RUBIHOLICS_____ Abhinav Shukla gets emotional as he wins Best Jodi Title with wife Rubina Dilaik

Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik's Jodi is one of the most talked-about in the current season of Bigg Boss. The duo entered the show madly in love but later confessed that things have not been great between them outside the Bigg Boss 14 house and were about to get separated. However, their journey on the show has now brought them closer and they are even planning to get married again. Recently, Rubinav, as their fans like to call them, won the Best Jodi award on BB14 and Abhinav penned down an emotional post on Instagram.

Abhinav Shukla wrote, "We got stronger with each difficulty that was thrown in our way, each weekend ka vaar made us wiser, more people wanted us to part more we stuck around! #Rubina Our greatest glory is not in never falling, but in rising every time we fall."

Earlier, during a task where contestants were supposed to spill out their deepest darkest secrets to get immunity from evictions, Rubina had confessed that they were about to get divorced and had given each other time till November last year, and that was the reason they decided to enter Bigg Boss 14 together.

"Humne ek dusre ko November tak ka time diya tha. We were about to get divorced. Agar yaha dono saath nahi aate, toh shayad saath bhi na reh paate (We had given each other time till November. We were about to get divorced. If we were not here together on the show, perhaps we would not have been together)," she had said.

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla got married in 2018 in Shimla. The dreamy pictures from their wedding ceremonies had gone viral on the internet. Recently on Valentine's Day, Abhinav had made a re-entry in the house for a romantic date with Rubina. While talking to each other, Shukla asked Rubina if she's ready to get married once again.

On the other hand, Rubina, in the latest episode while speaking to a Radio Jockey said, "Soulmates are not two people who shower love on each other but are people who make each other better individuals. We are strong individuals who at every point enhance each other. Abhinav is like the winds beneath my wings. Kabhi Tu aage toh main tere peeche hawa bankar, toh kabhi main aage toh tu mere peeche hawa bankar. Relationships are very important."

Bigg Boss 14 is all set to witness the grand finale this week on February 21st.