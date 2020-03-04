Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla is looking for a girl for marriage, Shehnaaz Gill are you listening?

Television's one of the most popular faces Sidharth Shukla emerged out to become the winner of the popular reality show Bigg Boss 13. He was one of the most talked-about contestants of the show for a lot of reasons--including fights with Asim Riaz or his cute chemistry with Shehnaaz Gill. The duo became so popular that their fans started referring them as 'SidNaaz' and wanted the two to become a couple in reality. In a recent live chat with fans, Sidharth revealed that he is looking out for a girl to get married. Not only this, he even took the help of co-contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee to help him find 'the one.'

The actor during his chat said, "Akela tha akele hu, akele khush hu aur akele se fatati hai sabki." When a fan asked him about his marriage, he said, "Shaadi ke bare main kya bataun, Shaadi ke liye log chahiye hote hai. Ab Sheila toh hun nahi ki khud se pyaar karunga. (What should I say about marriage. You need a girl to get married. I am not Sheila that I would love myself.)"

Not just the fans even Devoleena asked him about his marriage plans to which he said, "Nahi yaar Devoleena, abhi tak koi shaadi ke liye nahi mili. Teri nazar main koi hai toh bata mereko."

Devoleen and Sidharth

Looks like Sidharth was in a mood to have super fun!

Recently, he posted a video of himself on social media where he was seen thanking his fans as he said, "Hi, this message is for every Sidharth, every Sidian and everybody who supported Sidharth in his journey. A big, big, big, very big thank you to all of you and thank you so much for all the love and support that you all have showered on me because without that, this would have never been possible."

