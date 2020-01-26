Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar Jan 25 Live update: Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor's banter with Salman Khan

Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar Live Update January 26

Bigg Boss 13 host Salman Khan looked very irked with Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz for their constant fight and threat to see each other outside. Salman gave both an opportunity to step out of the house and settle their scores as he lashed out at both of them. The eviction for this week will be announced in today's Weekend Ka Vaar episode. Till now Vishal Aditya Singh, Mahira Sharma, and Asim have been saved from the eviction and now Shefali Jariwala, Rashami Desai, Paras Chhabra, and Arti Singh are in danger of being evicted from the Bigg Boss 13 house in today's episode. Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor and the team of Street Dancer 3D will come to the Bigg Boss 13 house for their film's promotion.

Don’t want to miss out on all the latest updates? Catch them here