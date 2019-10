Image Source : INSTAGRAM Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar: Host Salman Khan scolds Siddharth Shukla-Rashami Desai

Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar Oct 19: Host Salman Khan is back to teach the housemates a lesson about what all they did wrong during the last week. While Arti Singh tried to console Siddharth Dey and accepted his apology, she told him that she won’t get normal with him anytime soon. On the other hand, Paras Chhabra, Asim Riaz, Abu Malik, and Siddharth Dey were declared unsafe by host Salman Khan. He revealed that the girls are safe this week and two boys will get evicted on Monday.