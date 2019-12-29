Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar December 29 LIVE: Salman cleans the house, contestants embarrassed

Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar December 29 LIVE

In today's episode, Bigg Boss 13 housemates gave a special tribute to Salman Khan as the superstar celebrated his 54th birthday recently. Salman thanked all of them and called it the best act in 10 years of his Bigg Boss journey.

.@BeingSalmanKhan ke janamdin aur unke #BiggBoss mein 10 saal complete karne par gharwalon ne kiye unke liye kuch special dance performances!

Dekhiye yeh special episode aaj raat 9 baje.



Anytime on @justvoot. @Vivo_India #BiggBoss13 #BB13 #SalmanKhan

Sunny Leone also arrived on the stage to celebrate Salman's birthday with a special cake.

Meanwhile, the housemates weren't working under Shehnaaz's captaincy. Hence, the infuriated actor entered the house to clean the mess. This left the contestants in a state of embarrassment.