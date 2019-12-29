Sunday, December 29, 2019
     
  5. Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar December 29 LIVE: Salman cleans the house, contestants embarrassed
Bigg Boss 13 contestants also celebrated Salman Khan's birthday with a special dance performance.

New Delhi Published on: December 29, 2019 20:58 IST
In today's episode, Bigg Boss 13 housemates gave a special tribute to Salman Khan as the superstar celebrated his 54th birthday recently. Salman thanked all of them and called it the best act in 10 years of his Bigg Boss journey.

Sunny Leone also arrived on the stage to celebrate Salman's birthday with a special cake.

Meanwhile, the housemates weren't working under Shehnaaz's captaincy. Hence, the infuriated actor entered the house to clean the mess. This left the contestants in a state of embarrassment.

 

