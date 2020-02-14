Bigg Boss 13 Valentine's Day Live Updates: A look at Rashami, Shehnaaz, Paras and Asim's BB 13 journey

Asim Riaz made quite the grand entry on the show and while he has had everyone gushing over him for all the right reasons, it hasn't been all that of a smooth ride so far. Right from having a difficult time settling in from the very beginning to now, after having emerged as one of the most touted finalists, a lot has happened. Asim hasn't been one who has enjoyed the kind of popularity that everyone has given that he was a relatively unfamiliar face, but now, he is someone who is well-known by everyone.