Bigg Boss 13 Valentine's Day Live Updates: A look at Rashami, Shehnaaz, Paras and Asim's BB 13 journey

Bigg Boss 13 Latest Update: In last night's episode we witnessed Arti Singh and Sidharth Shukla's Bigg Boss 13 journey. Tonight, on the special occasion of Valentine's Day, the remaining four finalists will get to re-live their journey of the reality show. Rashami Desai, Paras Chhabra, Shehnaaz Kaur Gill and Asim Riaz will be shown how they entered the house, made friends and enemies, how they fought with one another, their fun moments with other contestants while emerging stronger and popular in the long run. The Bigg Boss 13 grand finale is just a day away as February 15 marks the day when someone from the six finalists will lift the Bigg Boss 13 trophy? It is the last day today of the season before the big day so, go ahead and catch all the live updates right here: