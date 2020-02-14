Friday, February 14, 2020
     
Bigg Boss 13 Valentine's Day Live Updates: A look at Rashami, Shehnaaz, Paras and Asim's BB 13 journey

Rashami, Shehnaaz, Paras and Asim have definitely carved a place of their own through Bigg Boss 13. As the grand finale is just a day away, they will get to reminisce their BB 13 journey tonight.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: February 14, 2020 22:05 IST
Bigg Boss 13 Latest Update: In last night's episode we witnessed Arti Singh and Sidharth Shukla's Bigg Boss 13 journey. Tonight, on the special occasion of Valentine's Day, the remaining four finalists will get to re-live their journey of the reality show. Rashami Desai, Paras Chhabra, Shehnaaz Kaur Gill and Asim Riaz will be shown how they entered the house, made friends and enemies, how they fought with one another, their fun moments with other contestants while emerging stronger and popular in the long run. The Bigg Boss 13 grand finale is just a day away as February 15 marks the day when someone from the six finalists will lift the Bigg Boss 13 trophy? It is the last day today of the season before the big day so, go ahead and catch all the live updates right here:

  • Feb 14, 2020 10:05 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    A bitter-sweet journey for Asim Riaz

    Asim Riaz made quite the grand entry on the show and while he has had everyone gushing over him for all the right reasons, it hasn't been all that of a smooth ride so far. Right from having a difficult time settling in from the very beginning to now, after having emerged as one of the most touted finalists, a lot has happened. Asim hasn't been one who has enjoyed the kind of popularity that everyone has given that he was a relatively unfamiliar face, but now, he is someone who is well-known by everyone.

  • Feb 14, 2020 10:03 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    A walk to remember!

    Rashami, Paras, Shehnaaz and Asim are all set for an emotional ride as Bigg Boss showcases their journey.

