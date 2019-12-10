Image Source : INSTAGRAM Bigg Boss 13: When Sidharth Shukla won World’s Best Model title in 2005, see throwback pics and video

Television actor Sidharth Shukla is undoubtedly one of the strongest and popular contestants in the Bigg Boss 13 house. The actor, best known for TV shows such as Balika Vadhu and Dil Se Dil Tak, is enjoying a huge fan following and, especially his chemistry with Shehnaaz Gill is one of the highlights of BB 13. Besides ruling the TV world, do you know that Sidharth Shukla was once crowned the World’s Best Model? Yes, it was 14 years back that Sid participated in one of the prestigious modelling contests in Turkey and emerged the winner.

On November 9, 2005, a 25-year-old Sidharth Shukl beat 40 other participants from across Asia, Latin America, and Europe and won the World’s Best Model title.

Bigg Boss 13's Sidharth Shukla became the first Asian to have won the Best Model Of The World title and made India really proud.

On winning the prestigious titled, Sidharth Shukla in an earlier interview said, "It was a very proud feeling especially because I was representing my country there. I also say that I was representing my country there as everybody in that foreign country addressed me as the Indian boy. This clearly stated I was not Siddharth Shukla but I was an Indian in a foreign country. That moment was indeed a very special moment of my life as I got to represent my country in a small way through this and eventually take the tag back home. Back home, I got a warm welcome from one and all. Phone calls kept coming in and so did offers. In the middle of modeling, acting happened. I am not a trained actor but am of the view that one learns more practically and that’s exactly how I have learnt".

14 years post winning the World Best Model title in Turkey, Sdharth Shukla is creating much buzz in Bigg Boss 13. From being extremely aggressive to sharing a great bond with Shehnaaz Gill, the actor has been trending all over and, fans are just loving his stay at the BB 13 house.

Currently, Sidharth Shukla is in the secret room with Paras Chhabra and, the duo has been observing all the movements of the other contestants without their knowledge. He has also been nominated for eviction this week only with Shehnaaz Gill, Hidustani Bhau and Madhurima Tuli.

