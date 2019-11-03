Sunday, November 03, 2019
     
Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai's eviction leaves netizens shocked. Secret room or wild card entry, demand fans

Rashami Desai was considered as one of the biggest contenders to win Bigg Boss 13. Her eviction in yesterday's Weekend Ka Vaar has left fans shocked and puzzled.

New Delhi Updated on: November 03, 2019 10:20 IST
Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar, which aired on November 2, saw shocking eliminations and four new wild card entries- Arhaan Khan, Hindustani Bhau, Himanshi Khurana and Shefali Jariwala. Rashami Desai was declared out from the controversial game show along with Shefali Bagga, Devoleena Bhattacharjee. Her elimination has left fans in utter shock as they still can't believe that how the Uttaran actress can be voted out from the show even before contestants such as Arti Singh and Asim Riaz.

Rashami Desai fans have now taken to Twitter to express their disappointment over her shocking Bigg Boss 13 elimination.

Some fans are convinced that Rashami Desai will be sent into the secret room.

From her love-hate relationship with Sidharth Shukla to her game strategies, Rashami Desai was grabbing eyeballs in Bigg Boss 13. However, now the TV actress is no more a part of the reality show.

interestingly, Rashami Desai was one of the highest-paid contestants in Bigg Boss 13 after Tehseen Poonawallam who will soon be seen inside the house as a wild card entry.

Interestingly, the television actor had been on the show previously as a guest. Stating that the new twist of two finales was quite a lucrative offer, Rashami  in an earlier interview with Indian Express said, “If I manage to reach the first finale in four weeks, I will definitely stay till the end. As for strategies, I haven’t really thought about ways to survive the game. Also, from what I know of Bigg Boss, whatever you plan, the creative team will add new twists that will completely change the course of the game.”

