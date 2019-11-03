Image Source : TWITTER Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai's eviction leaves netizens shocked. Secret room or wild card entry, demand fans

Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar, which aired on November 2, saw shocking eliminations and four new wild card entries- Arhaan Khan, Hindustani Bhau, Himanshi Khurana and Shefali Jariwala. Rashami Desai was declared out from the controversial game show along with Shefali Bagga, Devoleena Bhattacharjee. Her elimination has left fans in utter shock as they still can't believe that how the Uttaran actress can be voted out from the show even before contestants such as Arti Singh and Asim Riaz.

Rashami Desai fans have now taken to Twitter to express their disappointment over her shocking Bigg Boss 13 elimination.

Some fans are convinced that Rashami Desai will be sent into the secret room.

I think BB sent #RashamiDesai and #DevoleenaBhattacharjee to secret room to be fair to the contestants who are in the house The wild card contestants could look at the contestants in the house and their behavior so now they can look at the wild card contestants#BB13 #BigBoss13 — Random_Me (@_r_a_n_d_o_m_17) November 3, 2019

From her love-hate relationship with Sidharth Shukla to her game strategies, Rashami Desai was grabbing eyeballs in Bigg Boss 13. However, now the TV actress is no more a part of the reality show.

#RashmiDesai is trending every other day...coz she is brilliant throughout d show...she played with full dignity and confidence...



But those ullu of @BiggBoss team evicted her....#BB13

BB Cheated Viewers — Nikhil Mehta✨ (@nikhilnik95) November 2, 2019

interestingly, Rashami Desai was one of the highest-paid contestants in Bigg Boss 13 after Tehseen Poonawallam who will soon be seen inside the house as a wild card entry.

Interestingly, the television actor had been on the show previously as a guest. Stating that the new twist of two finales was quite a lucrative offer, Rashami in an earlier interview with Indian Express said, “If I manage to reach the first finale in four weeks, I will definitely stay till the end. As for strategies, I haven’t really thought about ways to survive the game. Also, from what I know of Bigg Boss, whatever you plan, the creative team will add new twists that will completely change the course of the game.”

