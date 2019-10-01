Tuesday, October 01, 2019
     
Bigg Boss 13: Will things turn romantic between Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla?

Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla who entered the Bigg Boss 13 have previously worked together in show Dil Se Dil Tak. How will their equation turn out in the show as they are the BFFs?

October 01, 2019
Bigg Boss 13: Will things turn romantic between Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla?

Controversial reality show Bigg Boss 13 began with a bang with the entry of celebrity contestants. Actors Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla have been seen giving cold vibes to each other since they entered the "Bigg Boss 13" house on Sunday. Before the reality show, they have acted together in the daily soap "Dil Se Dil Tak", and it seems their past experience working with each other wasn't good.

When Rashami got to know that Sidharth is her "bed partner" on the show, she seemed a little uncomfortable. But now the "Uttaran" fame actress is ready to reconcile her friendship with Sidharth. In the upcoming episode of "Bigg Boss", Rashmi will reportedly be seen talking about her equation with Sidharth.

Opening up to the housemates Aarti Singh and Paras Chhabra, Rashami will be seen telling that they both had some professional conflicts and hence they did not cross each other's paths. But now since they are under one roof, she doesn't mind taking the first step towards reconciliation.

Bigg Boss 13 also includes celebrities like Paras Chhabra, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Koena Mitra, Sidharth Shukla, Dalljiet Kaur, Asim Riaz, Mahira Sharma, Siddharth Dey, Abu Malik among others as contestants.

