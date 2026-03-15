Dhurandhar 2 advance booking so far: Ranveer Singh's sequel beats Ranbir Kapoor's Animal already?

New Delhi:

As soon as advance bookings opened for the first weekend of Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2, ticket sales began in full swing. Paid previews have been scheduled for March 18. According to a report by Sacnilk, the film has already garnered approximately Rs 29.96 crore in revenue from advance bookings in India alone.

With this Dhurandhar 2 has secured a spot in the top 5 list in terms of gross earnings from advance bookings, leaving films like Animal behind. Consequently, Ranbir Kapoor's film has now slipped down to the 6th position.

Dhurandhar 2 advance booking so far

Ticket bookings for Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 have taken off rapidly following the opening of advance bookings for its first weekend. Paid previews for the film are scheduled for March 18. In this context, according to a report by Sacnilk, the film has already garnered approximately Rs 29.96 crore in earnings solely through advance bookings in India. This figure excludes reserved seats. If one accounts for blocked seats as well, the film's total advance booking revenue stands at Rs 34.8 crore. This encompasses nearly 10,000 shows across the country. Furthermore, over 6.1 lakh tickets have already been sold for these screenings. A total of 10,022 shows have been scheduled for the film.

Dhurandhar 2 will release in 5 languages

It is noteworthy that Aditya Dhar’s film Dhurandhar was released exclusively in Hindi; however, its sequel is set to be released in five languages, including Hindi. Audiences can now also watch the film in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. The film's trailer has received a significant response from viewers. Moreover, judging by the advance booking figures, it is widely believed that the film is poised to create a sensation at the box office. Expectations are high that it will create an even bigger splash than its predecessor.

Dhurandhar 2 secures a spot in the Top 5

Dhurandhar 2 has successfully secured a spot in the top 5 films in terms of gross earnings from advance bookings, thereby surpassing films like Animal. Consequently, Ranbir Kapoor’s film has now slipped to the 6th position, even as Dhurandhar 2 still has three days remaining before its release. It remains to be seen which other films Dhurandhar 2 will overtake in terms of advance booking figures. See the list below:

K.G.F: Chapter 2 - Rs 40.65 Crore Baahubali 2: The Conclusion - Rs 37.53 Crore Pushpa 2: The Rule - Rs 37.30 Crore Jawan - Rs 37.24 Crore Dhurandhar - Rs 29.96 Crore Animal - Rs 29.25 Crore

Toxic postponed due to Dhurandhar 2

A major box office clash was originally scheduled to take place on March 19. Kannada star Yash made his return to the screen after a hiatus of four years. He is currently making headlines regarding the film Toxic, which was originally scheduled to be released alongside a film by Aditya Dhar; however, its release has now been postponed. Speculation arose that the makers decided to delay the release because they were intimidated by the buzz surrounding Aditya Dhar's film. The makers, however, cited the Gulf War as the reason behind the postponement. The film is now set to hit theaters on June 4.

Pawan Kalyan will lock horns with Ranveer Singh

At the box office, Dhurandhar 2 is now poised for a showdown with the South's Power Star. Harish Shankar's action-thriller Ustaad Bhagat Singh is scheduled to be released in theaters on March 19. The film features Pawan Kalyan in the lead role. Its Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam versions have already generated substantial revenue through advance bookings.

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