  Mahira Sharma's mother scolds Paras, asks him not to kiss her daughter

New Delhi Published on: January 15, 2020 19:04 IST
Mahira Sharma, Paras Chhabra

Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra 

Bigg Boss 13 contestants Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma have been making a lot of buzz because of their camaraderie. Their chemistry inside the house is raising eyebrows. However, Mahira's mother Sania Sharma is not happy with Paras kissing her daughter.

In a clip that is going viral on Instagram, family members are seen entering the house. Arti Singh's brother Krushna Abhishek, Mahira's mom Sania Sharma, Shehnaaz Gill's father enter the house to meet their loved ones. 

However, what caught our attention was the attitude of Mahira's mom and Shehnaaz's father towards Paras. While Mahira's mom greets Asim Riaz and Rashami Desai with love, she scolds Paras for getting cosy with her daughter despite having a girlfriend.

“Paras, tere ko main maaru? Teri girlfriend bohot pyaari hai, Akanksha. Itni pyaari hai. Mahira toh tumhari dost hai hi. Baaki na, kissy-vissy mat kar, jo mujhe achcha nahi lagta. (Paras, should I hit you? Your girlfriend Akanksha is lovelu. Mahira is your friend, don’t kiss her, I don’t like it.),'' she is seen saying in the clip.

