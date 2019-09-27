Friday, September 27, 2019
     
Is Koena Mitra participating in Bigg Boss 13? Her cryptic tweet hints so

Koena has been a part of films Musafir, Apna Sapna Money Money, Anamika, etc but her song Saki Saki gained her a lot of fame.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: September 27, 2019 16:02 IST
Representative News Image

The popular reality show Bigg Boss 13 will premiere on September 29. With final preparations going on, fans are wondering who the final contestants for this season will be. Till now only two promos have been released by the makers which tease Sidharth Shukla and Devoleena Bhattacharjee as the confirmed contestants. Apart from these, a lot of names are doing rounds and one amongst those is that of Saki Saki girl Koena Mitra.

Her name has not been announced by the makers yet. Her latest tweet, however, hints she is going to be locked inside the house. She shared a picture for Durga Puja and wrote that she will miss it this time, reason- Bigg Boss 13 most probably though! The tweet read: “Shubho Mahalaya in advance. Dugga Dugga. #WillMissPuja #DurgaPuja."

Koena has been a part of films Musafir, Apna Sapna Money Money, Anamika, etc but her song Saki Saki gained her a lot of fame. 

A fan page of the show suggests that Sidharth and Rashmi Desai have already entered the show. Apart from them, other names doing rounds are those of Ridhi Dogra, Paras Chhabra, Anveshi Jain, Mahira Sharma, Koena Mitra, Mugdha Godse, Aarti Singh have been confirmed for the show. However, no official confirmation about the same has been given. 

