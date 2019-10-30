Bigg Boss 13: Who is Shefali Jariwala? Kaanta Laga fame girl enters show as wild card entry

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Bigg Boss 13: Kaanta Laga fame girl Shefali Jariwala to enter show as wild card contestant

While Shefali Bagga is already making much buzz inside the Bigg Boss 13 house, Shefali Jariwala is all set to enter the controversial game show as wild card contestant. During the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes, host Salman Khan introduced the first three wild card entrants of this season-Bhojpuri singer Khesari Lal Yadav, YouTuber Hindustani Bhau and entrepreneur Tehseen Poonawalla. Now, new Bigg Boss 13 promo has Shefali Jariwala aka the Kaanta Laga girl who is all prepared to give the existing BB 13 housemates a good run for their money.

"Aa rahi hai @shefalijariwala banne iss tedhe ghar ka hissa! Dekhiye unhe aaj raat 10:30 baje", Colors TV tweeted while introducing latest wild card entrant Shefali Jariwala.

Who is Shefali Jariwala?

Shefali Jariwala shot to fame with the 2002 song Kaanta Laga.

Talking about her debut in Bollywood, she did an item number called Bijli in Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra starrer film Mujh Se Shaadi Karogi in 2005.

In the year 2011, she got another movie called Hudugaru playing the role Pankaja for the Naa Board Irada Bus Pankaja Song.

She had also participated with her husband Parag Tyagi in the celebrity dance-based show Nach Baliye season 5.

Now, it will be interesting to see what Shefali Jariwala has to offer in Bigg Boss 13. Will she be on Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, Shehnaaz Gill and Arti Singh's team or join hands with group number twp- Rashami Desai, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Mahira Sharma, Paras Chhabra and Shefali Bagga?

