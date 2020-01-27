Monday, January 27, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Tv News
  5. Bigg Boss 13 January 27 Highlights: Rashami Desai, Asim and Vishal get it hard for discussing nominations
Live now

Bigg Boss 13 January 27 Highlights: Rashami Desai, Asim and Vishal get it hard for discussing nominations

Rashami, Asim and Vishal discuss nominations but their plan failed miserably when everyone came to know about their discussions inside the Bigg Boss 13 house.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: January 27, 2020 23:53 IST
Bigg Boss 13 January 27 LIVE Updates: Rashami Desai, Asim and Vishal gets it hard for discussing no

 

Bigg Boss 13 January 27 LIVE Updates: Rashami Desai, Asim and Vishal gets it hard for discussing nominations

 

A new Monday inside began inside the Bigg Boss 13 house with Vishal Aditya Sing in full confidence after getting safe in last Weekend Ka Vaar. He tries to act as a mastermind and discusses the nominations with Rashami Desai and Asim Riaz later which they get thrashed by the Bigg Boss. The housemates get to know about their intentions later. Not only this, even Sidharth Shukla and Rashami's closeness in the episode became the highlight. 

If you are one of those who missed tonight's episode, here are the HIGHLIGHTS:

 

 

Live updates : Bigg Boss 13 January 27 LIVE

Auto Refresh
Refresh

chunav-manch-march-2020
Bigg boss 13

Top News

Latest News