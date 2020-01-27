Bigg Boss 13 January 27 Highlights: Rashami Desai, Asim and Vishal get it hard for discussing nominations

Bigg Boss 13 January 27 LIVE Updates: Rashami Desai, Asim and Vishal gets it hard for discussing nominations

A new Monday inside began inside the Bigg Boss 13 house with Vishal Aditya Sing in full confidence after getting safe in last Weekend Ka Vaar. He tries to act as a mastermind and discusses the nominations with Rashami Desai and Asim Riaz later which they get thrashed by the Bigg Boss. The housemates get to know about their intentions later. Not only this, even Sidharth Shukla and Rashami's closeness in the episode became the highlight.

If you are one of those who missed tonight's episode, here are the HIGHLIGHTS: