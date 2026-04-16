Andhra accident: Eight pilgrims killed, several injured after car collides with lorry in Kurnool

Kurnool :

At least eight people lost their lives in a tragic road accident after a Bolero vehicle collided with a lorry near Chilakaladona in Mantralayam mandal of Kurnool district in Andhra Pradesh. According to police officials, around 10 to 12 others sustained injuries in the crash. The injured were immediately shifted to a hospital in Emmiganur, where they are currently undergoing treatment.

Preliminary information suggests that the victims were pilgrims from the Chikkamagaluru region of Karnataka. The accident occurred when the victims were returning after visiting the Mantralayam temple.

Police reached the accident site soon after the incident and initiated rescue operations. A case has been registered and investigating is underway to ascertain the exact cause of the accident.

Four killed in two separate road accidents in Telangana

Earlier on Monday, four people lost their lives in two different road accidents reported from Vikarabad district of Telangana, according to police officials. In the first incident, a family of three died when their two-wheeler was hit by a lorry in Peddemul mandal early in the morning. The victims, a husband, wife and their daughter, were travelling towards Zaheerabad at around 6 am when the accident took place. Their son, who was also with them, survived with minor injuries.

Police said the collision occurred when an oncoming lorry struck their vehicle. The impact proved fatal for three members of the family.

In a separate incident under the Yalal police station limits, a police constable died while on his way to duty. His two-wheeler reportedly fell into a water-filled pit near an under-construction bridge.

Officials noted that although a warning signboard had been placed at the site, proper barricading was missing, which may have contributed to the accident.