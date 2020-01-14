Bigg Boss 13 January 14 LIVE Updates: Shehnaaz Gill gets reality check from Arti Singh post BB Elite Club task

Bigg Boss 13 January 14 LIVE Updates: The Bigg Boss 13 episode of January 14 saw what has never been shown before--the winner of the BB Elite Club, for which Hina Khan made an appearance. During the same, the housemates got against Shehnaaz Gill and supported Asim Riaz except for Aarti Singh who later gave her a reality check about everyone. The episode even saw another clash between the ex-lovers Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh who regretted to have fallen in love with her. The fun thing that happened tonight was the cute banter amongst Shefali Zariwala and Sidharth Shukla who pretended to get cozy inside the bathroom to tease Sana.

If you are one of those who missed the show, here are the LIVE updates: