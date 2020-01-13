Monday, January 13, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Tv News
  5. Bigg Boss 13 January 13 LIVE Updates: Shehnaaz or Asim? Hina Khan to announce winner of BB Elite Club
Live now

Bigg Boss 13 January 13 LIVE Updates: Shehnaaz or Asim? Hina Khan to announce winner of BB Elite Club

Hina Khan makes her third appearance on Bigg Boss 13 just to announce the winner of the BB Elite Club from amongst Shehnaaz Gill and Asim Riaz on January 13.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: January 13, 2020 22:52 IST
Bigg Boss 13 January 13 LIVE Updates: Shehnaaz or Asim? Hina Khan to announce winner of BB Elite Clu

Bigg Boss 13 January 13 LIVE Updates: Shehnaaz or Asim? Hina Khan to announce winner of BB Elite Club

After the Weekend Ka Vaar episode with Salman Khan, fans saw the obsessive behaviour for her co-contestant Sidharth Shukla. She got reprimanded for her childish behaviour by the host who also asked Shukla to stay alert. The January 13 episode of the show happened to be an extended episode where Salman was seen scolding the Punjabi singer for behaving immaturely. He even taunts her by saying, 'chaar log kya janane lag gaye' Katrina Kaif ban gayi kya.' Later she went on to express her love for Shukla and asked her to say 'I love you too' to her. Not only this, actress Hina Khan made her third appearance on the show to announce the winner of the BB Elite Club from amongst Sana and Asim Riaz.

If you are one of those who missed the episode, here are the LIVE updates for you:

 

 

 

 

Live updates : Bigg Boss 13 January 13 LIVE Updates

Auto Refresh
Refresh

Top News

Latest News