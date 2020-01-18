Bigg Boss 13 host Salman Khan blasts Paras Chhabra for misbehaving, playing games with Mahira Sharma

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Bigg Boss 13 host Salman Khan blasts Paras Chhabra for misbehaving

Bigg Boss 13 has once again taken over the internet as the contestants experience emotional break down when their family members visited them inside the house. While all the loved ones had everything good to say about them, Shehnaaz Gill’s father blasted Paras Chhabra for creating differences between his daughter and TV actress Mahira Sharma for no reason. He also asked his daughter to stay away from him as he is her biggest enemy. Soon after Santokh Gill made his exit, Paras used foul language for him while talking to Mahira which did not go down well with Twitterati as well as the show’s host superstar Salman Khan.

As fans await Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar episode, their excitement has doubled as the channel released a promo showing host Salman bashing Paras Chabbra for disrespecting Shehnaaz’s father. The superstar also clarifies that Paras and Mahira’s bond in the house doesn’t look like friendship but more. Opening his cards infront of Mahira, Salman is seen telling her that Paras had told his girlfriend Akanksha Puri before entering the house that he will make love connections to survive in the game. This irks Paras and he misbehaves with Salman. Check out the video-

Earlier this week when Paras’ mother visited him inside the Bigg Boss 13 house, she warned him to stay away from Mahira and not kiss her on TV. She also warned him about having a girlfriend outside and tried to make him understand that it is not beneficial for him to make decision and relationships while on the show.

On the other hand, the Saturday’s episode will witness a lot of drama as host Salman Khan will bash Madhurima Tuli for her violent behavior in the house. It is also reported that she will be evicted this week for her behavior. Also, ex-Bigg Boss contestants Gautam Gulati and Vindu Dara Singh will also enter the house to encourage their favourite contestants.

