Bigg Boss 13’s Himanshi Khurana sends message for Asim Riaz with brother Umar: I didn’t get married

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Himanshi Khurana sends message for Asim Riaz with brother Umar

Bigg Boss 13 contestants are experiencing their best week in the controversial house as they are getting to meet their family members after a period of four months. In Wednesday’s episode, Arti Singh’s brother Krushna Abhishek entered the house and expressed how proud he is of his sister. He was accompanied by his two kids which made Arti all the more happy. Today, other housemates will meet their loved ones and one of them is Asim Riaz. Undoubtedly one of the most popular contestants on the show, Asim will get a surprise visit from his brother Umar Riaz and will also get a message from ex-Bigg Boss 13 contestant Himanshi Khurana.

In the video going viral, Asim Riaz is seen beaming with joy as his brother Umar steps into the house. His happiness doubles when Umar tells him that he is the most trending contestant of Bigg Boss 13. Asim’s expressions are proof enough that he is overjoyed to know that people love him outside. Just when he was letting the news seep in, he asks his brother about the message Shefali Zariwala’s husband Parag brought for him from Himanshi Khurana. Sim asks Umar if she has got married and Umar tells him that she didn’t. This makes Asim happier. Watch the video-

For the unversed, Asim Riaz fell in love with ‘Punjab Ki Aishwarya Rai’ Himanshi Khurana as soon as she entered the house. He was always vocal about his feelings for her but the actress maintained that she is engaged and will get married after going out of the Bigg Boss 13 house.

Recently, Asim while talking to Arti and Mahira expressed that his feeling for Himanshi were true and he will not give up easily on her. He also revealed that he felt like this only once before when he was sixteen. He used to wait for long hours just to have a single glance of the girl. Check out this video-

Coming back to Umar Riaz’s visit to the Bigg Boss 13 house, he thanked TV actress Rashami Desai for standing up with Asim when he was all alone. He also told Sidharth Shukla that the audience loved his brotherly bond with Asim and asked them to be back as friends.

Also read:

Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla calls Rashami Desai 'meri jaan', makes her meet his mother

Bigg Boss 13: Some more 'tedhapan' as Salman Khan's show gets another two week extension

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page