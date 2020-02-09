Image Source : TWITTER Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana shares adorable photo with Asim Riaz on Purpose Day

Punjabi singer and actress Himanshi Khurana, who entered Bigg Boss 13 as a wild card entry, has been making huge headlines for her relationship with Asim Riaz. Himanshi is no longer a part of the show. However, her equation with Asim remains one of the favourites among Bigg Boss fans. February 8 was Purpose Day and Himanshi marked it by sharing a photo of herself and Asim Riaz.

Taking to her Instagram account, Himanhsi Khurana shared the lovely picture with a caption that said, "Happy propose day".

Happy propose day ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/ZG4MBB1biN — Himanshi khurana (@realhimanshi) February 7, 2020

In an interview with another portal, Himanshi said that she was surprised when Asim proposed for marriage and not for commitment, she couldn’t take a hasty decision regarding the same. She has already spoken to Asim and said that she will wait for him to come out of the house and explain things to her before taking a decision. There were also reports of Asim Riaz dating Shruti Tuli, but the actress, later on, denied dating him. Shefali Jariwala’s husband, Parag Tyagi, came inside the house with Himanshi’s message for Asim and the latter was clearly on cloud nine.

Himanshi has even spoken to him about how he should have not believed the rumours of her marriage since she had already told him that she was not even engaged. Asim admitted that it was his misjudgment and the fact that he is inside the house led to the miscommunication. Himanshi is ready to wait for him and hear him out once he’s outside and then the two would like to know each other more before taking a decision.

With the finale nearing in less than a week, a lot of people are rooting for Asim Riaz to win Bigg Boss 13. Whom are you supporting for the win?

