Bigg Boss 13: Has Rashami Desai announced break up with Arhaan Khan? See deets

Even before Bigg Boss 13 began, talks about actress Rashami Desai's alleged relationship with Arhaan Khan had started doing rounds on the internet but soon they were squashed both of them. It all turned serious when the latter came for the second time in the show and proposed the 'Dil Se Dil Tak' actress later which he was scolded by the host Salman Khan for hiding the truth about his marriage and kid to Rashami. She told him that they would clear things after coming out of the show but now it seems as if Desai is in no mood to reconcile with him.

During the family special week when Devoleena Bhattacharjee made her entry, Rashami was seen having a conversation saying that she thinks 'Arhaan is not her type.' And now the latest reports suggest that she has finally called it off with him. A closed source informed Spotboye that 'Rashami has made up her mind and has conveyed to Himanshi and Devoleena to spread the message to her family and team that she doesn't want to be with Arhaan Khan anymore and he shouldn't be involved in her life hereafter. She has officially called it quits, even before she exits the house.'

In the recent Weekend Ka Vaar episode, we saw how Himanshi Khurana was bashed by the host for bringing outside updates into the world and that were about Arhaan's message. Soon a fight took place between the former and Rashami. Have a look:

For the unversed, Arhaan during an interview opened up about Rashami's 'not my type' comment and said, "Rashami ne ye kahin nahi bola hai ki main Arhaan se rishta khatam kar rahi hoon. Toh log assume karna band karein, please. She has said that she will talk to me once she is out of the house, which she mentioned even while I was inside. Moreover, our relationship is not that fragile, we are emotionally attached, which was quite evident when I came out of the house and Rashami broke down miserably. It just proved how much we mean to each other. We are just handling this situation in a mature way by not talking about it inside the house and making a scene out of it. Mujhe samjh nahi aaraha phir logo ko aaisi baatein karke kyun uska tamasha bannana hai?"

