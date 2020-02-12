Image Source : TWITTER Bigg Boss 13 February 12 Live Updates: Rajat Sharma tosses fiery questions to Sidharth, Shehnaaz, Arti

The 'khatgara'' is set again and India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma is all set to bombard Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill, Arti Singh and Mahira Sharma with some fiery questions in Bigg Boss 13 tonight. Last night, Rashami Desai, Paras Chabbra and Asim Riaz were stunned when Rajat Sharma held them accountable for certain incidents that had taken place in the house. Tonight, Sidharth, Shehnaaz, Arti and Mahira will come face-to-face with Rajat Sharma as he interrogates them in his iconic Aap Ki Adalat. Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal will be seen promoting his upcoming film Bhoot. Vicky will be seen chatting with the contestants about spirits and paranormal activities as he talks about his film Bhoot.