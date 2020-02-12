Wednesday, February 12, 2020
     
  5. Bigg Boss 13 February 12 Live Updates: Rajat Sharma tosses fiery questions to Sidharth, Shehnaaz, Arti
Bigg Boss 13 February 12 Live Updates: Rajat Sharma tosses fiery questions to Sidharth, Shehnaaz, Arti

Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill, Arti Singh and Mahira Sharma will be grilled by India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma in tonight's Bigg Boss 13 episode. Also, Vicky Kaushal will be seen scaring the contestants.

India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: February 12, 2020 22:38 IST
The 'khatgara'' is set again and India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma is all set to bombard Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill, Arti Singh and Mahira Sharma with some fiery questions in Bigg Boss 13 tonight. Last night, Rashami Desai, Paras Chabbra and Asim Riaz were stunned when Rajat Sharma held them accountable for certain incidents that had taken place in the house. Tonight, Sidharth, Shehnaaz, Arti and Mahira will come face-to-face with Rajat Sharma as he interrogates them in his iconic Aap Ki Adalat. Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal will be seen promoting his upcoming film Bhoot. Vicky will be seen chatting with the contestants about spirits and paranormal activities as he talks about his film Bhoot. 

 

Live updates : Bigg Boss 13 Feb 12 live updates

  • Feb 12, 2020 10:35 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Aap Ki Adalat in Bigg Boss 13 begins

    Has Sidharth Shukla stayed away from household duties?

    Rajat Sharma alleges that Sidharth Shukla has always stayed away in doing duties in the Bigg Boss 13 house. The TV actor clarifies that fortunately or unfortunately, he has always been assigned minor jobs such as chopping or bedroom duties.

  • Feb 12, 2020 10:21 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Rajat Sharma grills Sidharth Shukla

    Rajat Sharma questions Sidharth on why his relationship has gone sour with Rashami. Sidharth says that Rashami is a perpetual liar and there was an article that came out during the tenure of their show that maligned Sidharth’s image. 

Bigg boss 13

