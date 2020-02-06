Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz, Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai to fight for ticket to finale in mall task?

The popular reality show Bigg Boss 13 is gearing up for its finale week. With just a couple of contestants left in the house, the excitement amongst the fans has increased as to who will bag the trophy home this year. Like every other season, this time too an interesting task will take place and yes we talking about the mall task where few contestants are taken outside for a small task after which they are given an advantage. This time the opportunity to see the love of their fans will be grabbed by the Elite club members Asim Riaz, Sidharth Shukla, and Rashami Desai who was the latest addition to the group after getting maximum votes from the media members during the BB Press Conference.

As per the latest reports in Pinkvilla, the exciting mall task will take place tomorrow in Mumbai where the three of them will be taken to face the attention of their fans who will gather in huge numbers. The report further suggests that the public will vote for their favourite contestant who will become the first contestant to reach the finale of the show after winning the 'Ticket to Finale.'

Meanwhile, the show is currently witnessing the fight between everyone's favorite 'SidNaz' aka Sidharth and Shehnaaz Gill after the conference. Have a look:

