Bigg Boss 13 fame Arhaan Khan's spokesperson confirms he is in depression, consulting psychiatrist

The news of actor Sushant Singh Rajput suicide shocked the entire nation on June 14. What came to light was the fact he was suffering from depression for which he was also undergoing treatment at the Hinduja hospital. Soon after his untimely demise, many celebrities from Television as well as Bollywood came out in the public to speak about the importance of mental health. Not only this, but there were also few who even shared their own stories about being depressed either due to professional problems or personal relationships. And now adding to the list is the name of Bigg Boss 13 contestant Arhaan Khan whose spokesperson in a later interview has revealed that he has been under the depression medication for quite some time now and is also seeing a psychiatrist.

Ever since the announcement of the thirteenth season of the reality show, Arhaan's name was being attached to his then-girlfriend and actress Rashami Desai as various reports stated that the two would get married inside the Bigg Boss house. However, he came into sudden limelight when a revelation about his former marriage and kid left the 'Dil Se Dil Tak' actress and the host and superstar Salman Khan in shock. The two called off their relationship but this did not end here. After the show got over, various monetary transactions from Rashami's bank account came to light.

And now it seems that controversies and uncalled stories have taken on his mental health. The actor's PR manager Avantika Sinha, in an interview with Spotboye, said, "Yes its true Arhaan has been under medication but that's, not a recent development this has been on since the last 2.5 months now...the reasons we choose not to ponder upon. We wish he is allowed this time to recover. Accepting that you need help is the first step to making yourself better."

Further, she said, "Arhaan has shifted to his hometown to his parents in Jaipur right now and will be there for a few days more before he gets back to the city all ready to embrace work and positivity. Till then let's allow him this space and time that he much needs."

Arhaan, after the news of Sushant's death, took to Instagram and wrote, "It's hard to believe, Sad & Shocked after hearing this Such a Smile face is no more .. May his soul Rest In Peace .. My heartfelt condolences to his families .#RestInPeace #SushantSinghRajput."

Arhaan while talking about the leaked bank statements opened up in an interview with Bombay Times and said, "Nobody can release these statements except Rashami or me. Since the allegations are against me, it’s obvious that she leaked those screenshots. Half the transactions involving huge amounts aren’t mine. Rashami had set up a production house, which I had joined as a partner. I have invested equally, both financially and emotionally. Any transfer of funds is either my rightful profit or return of debt. Also, before making such allegations, it is to be noted that transfer of funds wouldn’t have been possible had Rashami not given me signed cheques."

Talking about Rashami, she spoke about Arhaan after coming out of the house and said, "I think he expected me to call. He sent me messages. Thoda bahut communication hua but then I was sure it’s not happening. It was just communication. Everything was over between us inside the Bigg Boss House only. Maine kabhi bhi kuch galat nahin kiya, toh main galat sochungi bhi nahin. I will meet him but just cordially- jitna zaroori hai sirf utna. It can't be like the days of old, again."

