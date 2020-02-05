Wednesday, February 05, 2020
     
Bigg Boss 13: Arhaan Khan claims Rashami knew about his marriage

Rashami Desai said that she was unaware of Arhaan's previous marriage until Salman Khan revealed the news to her on Bigg Boss 13 a while ago.

IANS IANS
New Delhi Published on: February 05, 2020 6:52 IST
Arhaan Khan, Rashami Desai

All is not well between actress Rashami Desai and her beau Arhaan Khan. In one of the recent episodes of "Bigg Boss 13", Rashami was seen talking about how badly she wants to end her relationship with Arhaan after coming out of the house. She even said that she was unaware of Arhaan's previous marriage until host Salman Khan revealed the news to her on the show a while ago.

But this did not go down well with Arhaan, who also participated in the show and later got evicted. According to him, Rashami is lying.

In a recent interview with Bombay Times, Arhaan said: "Rashami knew about my marriage before she entered the house. She didn't know about the child, though. I would have told her at the right time."

He also said that he's been projected as a villain on the show.

"I have been projected as a villain and it's humiliating. I am sure that her actions or silence could be a result of circumstances and situations inside the house. I feel a lot of things pertaining to our relationship, which put me in the dock, could have been averted had Rashami spoken up," Arhaan added.

