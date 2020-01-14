Bigg Boss 11’s Arshi Khan reacts to Shehnaaz Gill, Sidharth Shukla's love story, calls it cheap

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Bigg Boss 11’s Arshi Khan reacts to Shehnaaz Gill, Sidharth Shukla's love story

Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla’s closeness has been the talk of the town lately. Her possessive behavior with Sidharth in the last week episodes earned her many eyeballs. While Twitter is divided over her childlike behavior in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode with host Salman Khan, the ‘Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif’ has irked the contestants locked inside the house as well. Recently, ex-Bigg Boss contestant Arshi Khan also commented on her ‘forced love’ on Sidharth and called it cheap.

Arshi Khan became popular in Bigg Boss 11 for her cute banter and chemistry with TV actor Hiten Tejwani. The diva used to flirt with him all the time. In the current season, Shehnaaz has been compared to Arshi, Reacting to the same, Arshi said, "See, I also used to tease Hiten but I never crossed my limits. He himself was a dignified man and I used to maintain that dignity with him. You would have never seen me sitting on his bed, forget about sleeping together. And during the season, I have hugged him just once when I became the captain as Vikas Gupta told me to do that. I have never done all this chipka chipki".

Sana : Aa muje Hug Kr 🙈🙈🙈🙈

Sid’s Expressions: How Cute she is Yrr. 🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰 #SidNaaz 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/zZ37qAQwxt — Kavita (♥️SidHeart♥️) (@Rai10Kavita) January 13, 2020

Talking about Shehnaaz’s behavior in the show, Arshi explained that it is not looking good. She said, "I don't know why is she behaving like this, but it's not normal. I have nothing against Shehnaaz but woh Sidharth ke peeche haath dhokar pad gayi hai. And it's looking cheap. She is not a kid. She is 27-28 years old.” She added, “For the first time in the history of Bigg Boss, I have seen someone being thrown out as the shoot went on without her. Salman Sir was so pissed that he called her ‘Paglet’ and even warned Sidharth Shukla.”

SALMAN'S FACE IN THE END WAS EVERYTHING!! HE LOOKED SO INVESTED AND SO RIDICULOUSLY HAPPY!!



CAPTAIN OF #SIDNAAZ SHIP SPOTTED!



Also, Sid's eyes being stuck on Sana is making my heart turn over! And then him emphasising his statement "Hai! Genuinely hai!" LOOT LI MEHFIL, LARKE 🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/EB0X8ybXfH — SidNaaz ♡ (@SidNaazGifs) January 13, 2020

Coming to her love for Sidharth Shukla, Arshi said that Shenaaz is just forcing herself on him which is not right. She claims, “The way she is forcing Sidharth to love her back especially in the upcoming promos where she is telling him ‘Return mein I love you bol nahi toh khud ko maarungi’, this can be only said by someone who is mentally sick.”

The way he is rubbing HER HAND HAS MY WHOLE DA,N HEART 😩❤️#SidNaazIsRulingHearts #Sidnaaz pic.twitter.com/JJPvg2rCTL — Mady_ (@Yo_Illll) January 13, 2020

Am I the only one who can see a "Sukooon"

on sid,s face like u got everything whatever u want your every wish come true.#SidNaaz #shidharthshukla #ShehnaazGill pic.twitter.com/iHx15QQVS3 — sid ki deewani (@AnamKha66678662) January 12, 2020

