Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiya trolled for baby Laksh's photo with hookah, netizens say 'kya zaroorat thi'

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiya have been sharing their newborn baby Laksh's photo on social media. The TV couple welcomed their baby boy earlier this year and the cute one's images have been shared widely on Instagram among fan clubs, with netizens showering love on the little one. However, one of the images which showed Laksh with a 'hookah' has caught the eyes of internet users and it has invited criticism from some sections on social media.

Bharti Singh's baby's pic with hookah goes viral

Bharti and Haarsh recently shared a picture from Laksh's photoshoot. In it, a hookah is seen with the baby as he is clicked asleep. In the picture, Laksh is wrapped in a white cloth with the hookah pipe reaching close to his mouth. While many liked the image and commented how adorable the sleeping baby looked, some expressed dislike over the fact that the baby is clicked with a hookah. Laksh also wore a checkered cap on his head.

Trolls call out baby's picture with hookah

Those who criticised Bharti and Haarsh over this image wrote in the comments section, "Why you shoot with hookah (sic)?" Another one said, "Did you not find anything else (sic)."

Bharti and Haarsh tied the knot in Goa in 2017. The couple had announced that they were expecting their first child in December last year. Bharti shot for TV shows as a host during her pregnancy period and took pride in working while expecting her first child. Before getting pregnant, Bharti and Haarsh time and again shared how they wanted to become parents but kept on delaying their plans to expand the family due to the coronavirus pandemic.

