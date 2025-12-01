Bharti Singh flaunts her baby bump in second maternity photoshoot: '2nd Baby Limbachiya coming soon' Bharti Singh shared stunning photos from her maternity photoshoot, where she can be seen flaunting her baby bump. Fans and Bollywood stars flooded the post with heartfelt messages. Take a look at her Instagram post here.

New Delhi:

Famous comedian and TV personality Bharti Singh, who is expecting her second child with husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa, shared glimpses from her second maternity photoshoot with fans on Instagram. It is worth noting that the couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Laksh, on April 3, 2022.

In the pictures, Bharti can be seen proudly flaunting her baby bump in a blue coloured outfit. She captioned the post as, "2nd Baby Limbachiya coming soon…," along with a baby and an evil-eye emojis.

Bharti Singh shares pictures from her second maternity photoshoot

In the pictures, Bharti looks gorgeous in a blue gown adorned with large white flowers. She accessorised her look with a pair of earrings, kept her hair middle-parted, and completed her appearance with pink lipstick and soft smoky eyes. Take a look at her post below:

As soon as she posted the pictures, fans and industry colleagues flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages. Bollywood actors like Rajkummar Rao, Varun Dhawan, Parineeti Chopra and Soha Ali Khan also reacted by liking the post. So far, the post has garnered more than 1.4 million likes and over 11 thousand comments.

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa announce second pregnancy

For the unversed, the couple announced their second pregnancy in October this year by sharing a joint Instagram post. In the picture, Bharti and Haarsh were seen posing against a mountain backdrop, with Haarsh caressing Bharti's baby bump. The caption of the post read, "we are pregnant again (sic)."

The couple tied the knot in a traditional wedding ceremony that took place in Goa on December 3, 2017. On the work front, Bharti is hosting the third season of the show Laughter Chefs, which premiered on November 22, 2025, on Colors TV.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 19: After Ashnoor, Shehbaz gets evicted; a look at top 6 contestants competing for finale