Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa share pics from second baby's 'naam karan' ceremony, reveal his name

New Delhi:

Comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa shared pictures from their second baby's 'naam karan' ceremony on Wednesday, January 28, 2026.

While sharing several family pictures, the couple also revealed the name of their second baby boy, Yashveer, who was born on December 19, 2025.

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa reveal second baby's name

In a joint Instagram post, Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa were seen in ethnic outfits with their first child, Laksh, and their second baby boy. Bharti looked stunning in a red kurta set, while Haarsh wore a purple outfit that coordinated with Laksh and the newborn. Take a look below:

This is a developing story.

