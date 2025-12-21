Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa confirm arrival of their second baby boy with cute video: Limbachiya and sons Comedian Bharti Singh welcomed her second baby boy with husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa on December 19, 2025. The couple confirmed the joyful news with a heartwarming video. Take a look here

New Delhi:

Renowned comedian Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa have welcomed their second child, a baby boy, on Friday, December 19, 2025. The couple took to their Instagram handle to share the joyful news with fans and followers on Saturday, December 20, 2025, by posting a cute video.

In the video, Bharti and Haarsh are seen dressed in white outfits. They walk slowly towards a clothesline and hang a tiny T-shirt, after which the words "It's a boy" in blue colour appear on the screen.

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa confirm arrival of their baby boy

At the end of the video, the couple also share a warm hug. For the caption, they wrote, "Limbachiyaa and sons, again it’s a boy." Take a look below:

Soon after the post, industry colleagues and fans flooded the comment section with heartfelt congratulatory messages. Laughter Chefs contestant and TV actress Rubina Dilaik wrote, "God bless the beautiful family (sic)." Karan Kundrra commented, "congratulations lovely parents (sic)."

TV actress Rashami Desai wrote, "Congratulantions to gola and mummy papa (sic)." Actress Adaa Khan also commented and wrote, "Yeayyy congratulations (sic)." So far, the Instagram reel has garnered more than 1.1 million views and over 8 thousands comments.

Bharti Singh's work front

On the work front, Bharti Singh recently hosted the third season of Colors TV's cooking reality show Laughter Chefs. In her acting career, she has hosted and featured in several television shows including Dance Diwane, Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L'll Champs, The Kapil Sharma Show, Comedy Classes, Kahani Comedy Circus Ki and others. Apart from TV shows, Bharti also appeared in films like Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani, Sanam Re, Jatt & Juliet 2 and others.

Also Read: Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa welcome baby boy after comedian's medical emergency: Report