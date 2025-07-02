Bade Achhe Lagte Hain spoiler: Rishabh and Bhagyashree's marriage secret disclosed? These days, the new season of the serial 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain' is entertaining the audience. This serial, which started recently, will have several twists in the upcoming episodes. Know about them here.

New Delhi:

The story of the new season of the serial 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain' begins with a girl named Bhagyashree, who has been living away from her parents for many years. She calls her parents and tells them that she is getting married, but the person she was going to marry turns out to be a fraud. But she does not want to tell her parents about this. In such a situation, when her parents come to meet her, she tells Rishabh, who works in her office, that he is her husband. But now, seems like the fake marriage of Bhagyashree and Rishabh can be exposed.

What is the new twist?

Rishabh becomes Bhagyashree's fake husband and also wins the hearts of her family. Both of them are doing a good drama of becoming husband and wife. But suddenly, a person named Mukul asks Bhagyashree and Rishabh for their marriage certificate. He asks them to present the marriage certificate in front of Bhagyashree's parents and the society members. In such a situation, what will Rishabh and Bhagyashree do now?

Rishabh and Bhagyashree are not even married, so where will they bring the marriage certificate? But Rishabh tells Mukul that he will find the marriage certificate and show it to them. After this, Rishabh wins the hearts of the aunties living in the society with his good nature. This makes everyone think that Mukul is unnecessarily troubling Rishabh and Bhagyashree.

Bhagyashree's father will be shocked

In the upcoming episode, Mukul will suddenly bring the paper in front of the society members, in which it is written that when Bhagyashree came to live in the society, she had written herself as single in the form. Then how did she get married to Rishabh? Bhagyashree's father will be shocked to know this. What will Rishabh and Bhagyashree do in this situation? This will be the biggest twist of the daily soap.

