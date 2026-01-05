Arjun Bijlani stands by wife Neha at father-in-law's prayer meet; Mouni Roy, Ankita-Vicky pay last respects Rakesh Chandra Swami, father of Neha Swami and father-in-law of actor Arjun Bijlani, passed away at the age of 73 after suffering a sudden stroke and undergoing treatment in the ICU. His prayer meet was held on January 5.

New Delhi:

Popular TV actor Arjun Bijlani stood firmly by his wife, Neha Swami, as they attended the latter's father, Rakesh Chandra Swami's prayer meet in Mumbai. In a quiet and emotional moment, Arjun was seen holding Neha's hands, standing by her as she mourned the loss of her father.

For the unversed, Arjun and his wife Neha were in Dubai with their son Ayaan to ring inthe New Year. They had to rush back home after Neha's father's health worsened. He passed away on January 1.

Also read: Arjun Bijlani, Neha Swami were in Dubai for New Year; trip cut short after father-in-law's medical emergency

Arjun Bijlani's father-in-law's prayer meet

Arjun and Neha's friends and industry colleagues arrived to pay their last respects and offer condolences. Among those present were Mouni Roy and Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain, close friends of the couple, who attended the prayer meet.

Arjun and Neha kept a low profile at the gathering, focusing on prayers and rituals as their friends offered emotional support. The couple quietly greeted the media with folded hands before walking away from the prayer meet venue.

Arjun Bijlani's father-in-law succumbed after a brief but critical battle in the ICU

Tragedy struck the family on Thursday morning when Rakesh Chandra Swami died at the age of 73, following a brief but critical battle in the ICU. Arjun Bijlani was seen at the funeral consoling their son Ayaan, while his wife Neha Swami appeared visibly shattered by the loss. Close family friend Nia Sharma also arrived at the crematorium to stand by the grieving family.

The loss has come as a shock to everyone close to them, especially because the health crisis was completely unexpected. According to a family member, Rakesh was “fit and fine” and was about to sit down for dinner on Monday evening when he suddenly suffered a stroke. He was rushed to Bellevue Hospital and put on a ventilator immediately. Despite sustained medical efforts, he passed away a few days later. He is survived by his son, Nishank and daughter, Neha.

“The entire family is in shock, as Neha and Arjun had met the family before flying off. It was a sudden shock, and we are all still grappling with the situation,” a family member told HT.

Arjun and Neha had returned to Mumbai on Tuesday and stayed by Rakesh’s side at the hospital until his final moments, offering him support and prayers through the difficult days.

Also read: Arjun Bijlani's father-in-law Rakesh Chandra Swami dies; actor seen consoling son at funeral | Video