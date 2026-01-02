Arjun Bijlani, Neha Swami were in Dubai for New Year; trip cut short after father-in-law's medical emergency Arjun Bijlani and his wife Neha Swami had to abruptly end their Dubai vacation and rush back to Mumbai after a sudden medical emergency involving Neha’s father, Rakesh Chandra Swami. The TV star's father-in-law passed away on January 1.

Popular TV actor Arjun Bijlani’s family is mourning the loss of his father-in-law, Rakesh Chandra Swami, who died on January 1 following a sudden medical emergency. Arjun and his wife, Neha Swami, had to abruptly cut short their vacation and rush back to Mumbai after Neha’s father was hospitalised.

Rakesh Chandra Swami, 73, had been admitted to Bellevue Hospital after suffering a stroke and was on ventilator support in the ICU. Despite a brave fight over the next few days, he passed away on Thursday morning.

At the funeral, Arjun was seen consoling the couple’s son, Ayaan, while Neha appeared visibly devastated by the loss. Close friend Nia Sharma was also present at the crematorium to stand by the grieving family.

Confirming the news, a family member told HT City, “He was fit and fine, set to have dinner when suddenly he suffered a stroke and was rushed to Bellevue Hospital, where he was on a ventilator. The entire family is in shock, as Neha and Arjun had met the family before flying off. It was a sudden shock, and we are all still grappling with the situation.”

Speaking about the bond Arjun shared with his father-in-law, the family member added, “Yes, as Arjun’s father passed away quite early, he has been very close to him, he was like a father figure to him. Of course, for Neha, he was her closest, as any father is to his daughter.”

The suddenness of the tragedy has left the family shaken. According to relatives, Rakesh was doing well and was about to sit down for dinner on Monday when he collapsed. He was rushed to hospital immediately, but despite medical intervention, he succumbed a few days later. He is survived by his son, Nishank and daughter, Neha.

