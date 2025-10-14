Are Charu Asopa, Rajeev Sen back together after divorce? Here's what Sushmita Sen's ex-sister in law revealed TV actress Charu Asopa has finally broken her silence on her relationship with ex-husband Rajeev Sen. The former couple have been spotted together at several occasions after their divorce.

TV actress Charu Asopa is once again in the headlines for her personal life. Charu, who once won hearts with her acting in daily soaps, is now in the news for being seen with her ex-husband Rajeev Sen, the brother of Bollywood actress and Miss Universe 1994 Sushmita Sen.

After Rajeev and Charu's pictures of celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi and Durga Puja together, grabbed attention on social media, now the two were seen vacationing with their daughter, Ziana Sen, leading fans to question whether the actress has reunited with her ex-husband.

Charu Asopa breaks her silence

Charu Asopa has now broken her silence on the matter and revealed her relationship with Rajeev. The TV actress recently released a video on her social media channel, attempting to put an end to all the rumors. She stated that she, Rajeev and their daughter Ziana Sen are all happy and in touch. The actress added that people should not misinterpret her actions because there is no negativity between them anymore.

'Everyone's life decisions are made based on the circumstances. Life doesn't always work out the way people think. I needed to make the right decision for myself and my daughter's well-being,' she said in the video.

'No Comment' on the Relationship: Charu Asopa

Recently, the two were seen together in cities like Delhi, Bangkok, Kolkata and Bikaner. Charu explained that this time has been very relaxing for her family. She said that they are not angry with each other, but rather, everything is more comfortable now. However, when asked if she was going to reconnect with Rajiv, Charu did not say anything directly. She simply said, 'People should focus less on other people's families and more on their own.'

I follow my heart, not what people think: Charu Asopa

Charu also jokingly said in the video that if people are bothered by everything she says, they should make a list of what they should and shouldn't do. The actress said that she wants to live her life based on her own happiness, not on others' expectations. 'I take responsibility for my own decisions. I will do what is right for me. Life is too short; it can't be wasted in negative thoughts,' Charu added.

A new beginning for a relationship or just a friendship?

Charu and Rajeev got married in 2019, but after a few years, their differences escalated to such an extent that they divorced in 2023. They made numerous accusations against each other, but now it seems that with time, their relationship is moving in a new direction. However, whether this friendship will blossom into love again or whether they have established a harmonious relationship solely for the sake of their daughter, Ziana, only time will tell.

