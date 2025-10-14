Why MTV's iconic music channels are shutting down after four decades MTV’s iconic music channels, including MTV Hits, MTV 80s, and MTV 90s, are shutting down after 40 years of defining music and pop culture. Find out the real reason here.

New Delhi:

MTV’s legendary music channels are officially going offline, signaling the conclusion of four glorious decades that influenced countless music enthusiasts. Paramount Global, the parent company of MTV, has announced that multiple music-oriented channels, such as MTV Hits, MTV 80s, and MTV 90s, will shut down operation as a part of a significant reorganisation of its network offerings from December 31, 2025.

Why are multiple MTV channels shutting down?

This decision to shut down an array of MTV music channels arises amid a significant transformation in how audiences engage and view music and entertainment. Streaming platforms such as YouTube, Spotify, and Apple Music have largely impacted traditional music television, thereby posing a challenge in maintaining viewership. Over time, MTV gradually shifted from its classic music video format to reality shows and pop culture content, which received mixed reviews from fans.

Sources within the industry indicate that this action is part of Paramount’s ongoing strategy to reduce costs and emphasise digital-first platforms like Paramount+ and Pluto TV. The main aim is to streamline its resources better and adapt to the ever-evolving audience behaviour in the age of streaming.

How are fans reacting to MTV music channels going off-air?

Fans all over the world have taken to several social media platforms to share their feelings of nostalgia and sorrow regarding the shutdown, calling it “the end of an era.” For many, MTV was always more than just a channel - it was their gateway to a world of new-age music and freedom that shaped youth, music, and fashion during the 80s, 90s, and 2000s.

"It reminds us of a time when discovering new #music was pure excitement and shared joy, long before the digital era made everything instant," wrote an X user, as a part of a thread on X. "The plug is finally being pulled. RIP", wrote another.

When did MTV start broadcast?

MTV made its grand debut in 1981 with the revolutionary tagline, “I want my MTV,” transforming how music was visually experienced. It gave rise to iconic music video stars, helped revolutionise pop and rock culture, and introduced a generation of artists who grew into global sensations almost overnight.

