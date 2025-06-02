Kushal Tanwar: Here's everything you need to know about MTV Roadies Double Cross winner Gullu The winner of Roadies Season 20 i.e. Double Cross has been announced. The winner is from the team of gang leader Elvish Yadav.

New Delhi:

For nearly two decades, Roadies has been entertaining fans on the small screen as a reality show. In 2025, the 20th season of the show, i.e. Roadies XX Double Cross, was organised. In this, competition was seen between the members of the teams of Prince Nerula, Neha Dhupia, Riya Chakraborty and Elvish Yadav. Now, in the finale of MTV Roadies Double Cross, Elvish's team member Kushal Tanwar aka Gullu waved the flag of victory. Elvish Yadav also expressed happiness at his victory on social media.

Kushal Tanwar became the winner of Roadies XX

The finale of Roadies Season 20 started on MTV on Sunday, June 1, 2025, at 7 pm. Everyone's eyes were fixed on which gang leader's team member would take the trophy of this popular reality show this time. In this case, Kushal Tanwar, a strong player of Elvish Yadav's team, has won and he became the winner of Roadies Double Cross.

An important task was kept between Hartaj Singh and Kushal Tanwar in the finale of Roadies Double Cross. Hartaj was a player of gang leader Prince Nerula's team, who became the runner-up of Roadies this time. After this victory, Elvish Yadav shared a special post on his official Instagram handle regarding his victory and expressed his happiness by congratulating Kushal. Not only this, he has also shared the latest photos of the winning moment with Kushal Tanwar.

Prize Money

After winning MTV Roadies Double Cross, Kushal Tanwar has hit the jackpot. As the winner of this reality show, he has got a Karizma XMR bike and a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh. Let us tell you that the show's host, Rannvijay, announced Gullu's name as the winner.

Who is Kushal Tanwar?

Content producer from Gurugram, Haryana, Kushal Tanwar is popularly referred to as Gullu Boxer or Gullu. In 2022, Kushal graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Hotel Management from the Institute of Hotel Management and Catering Technology (IHMCT) in Pune, according to Stars Unfolded. The influencer-YouTuber experimented with several business endeavours over the years, including co-founding a cafe in his hometown, which eventually shuttered.

