Apurva Agnihotri pens emotional note as he bids goodbye to Anupamaa: Here’s to creating magic together

Apurva Agnihotri pens emotional note as he bids goodbye to Anupamaa

Actor Apurva Agnihotri who has been winning hearts with his role as Advait in the show Anupamaa has wrapped up his shoot for the show. The actor on Monday took to his Instagram and shared the update with his fans and followers. He also thanked the team and his producer Rajan Shahi. He wrote, "And yet another beautiful journey comes to an end.. End yes but a journey filled with so much love, laughter, happiness, madness, and the credit for all of the above goes to our Maverick Rajan and his beyond incredible team and outstanding actors. Because our industry and workplace sometimes due to the pressures,forces one to change one’s own DNA to survive, but this man has managed to break all of those myths, those norms and proved that a happy existence doesn’t call for anger and chaos and the living proof of this is DKP."

"The happy faces on his set are a reflection of only and only Rajan himself.. Your goodness, kindness, generosity is seen all around whether you are present or not, and I wish to thank you from the bottom of my heart for Advait.. Like we always tell each other, we are way beyond this, yet wholehearted love and gratitude. Here’s to creating magic together.", he added.

Apurva shared an incredible bond with his co-actors. Recently, Sudhanshu Pandey who plays the role of Vanraj praised him and also called him an angel. He wrote, "SOME PEOPLE ARE LIKE ANGELS WHO JUST BRIGHTEN UP UR DAY BY JUST BEING AROUND .. @apurvaagnihotri02 MY BROTHER U ARE ONE SUCH ANGEL ..MAY MAHAKAAL ALWAYS KEEP U N UR FAMILY BLESSED"

Reacting to the picture, Apurva wrote, "You ought to consider yourself super blessed and lucky when your co star becomes your brother/ guide / friend cheers to all the wonderful times we’ve spent together and for all the wonderful memories we shall create together in future Bhaiiii love you love you love you....jai Mahakal."

Anupamaa also stars Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Paras Kalnawat, and Alpana Buch among others.