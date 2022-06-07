Anupamaa: Cute scenes of Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna send Twitter into a meltdown

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@CREATIONCM Cute scenes of Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna aka Anupamaa and Anuj

Star Plus' show Anupamaa has been ruling the TRP charts for months. Ever since the show aired on TV, it has received massive popularity from fans who have loved Rupali Ganguly's character Anupama. Other than her innocence and style, viewers claimed that they connected with the show on many levels. Now, with Anupama getting married to Anuj Kapadia, played by actor Gaurav Khanna, fans are more in love with their cute chemistry and mushy scenes. The way these two characters blindly love and support each other has become the new parameter of how a relationship should be.

Recently, Twitter went into a meltdown after witnessing some cute moments between Anuj and Anupamaa. A Twitter user said, "She was always pushed away saying her hands smelled spices whenever she tried to hold...He never had anyone who held him tight with so much love..... Now they both have each other...Time changes May their love remains constant." Another tweeted, "1st rule of any relationship accept ur partner the way they r. Not everybody is perfect but yes by accepting every minute detail n also taking care of it that in what ur partner is comfortable in is like d key to healthy relationship."

Check out some reactions here-

Meanwhile, after the popularity of Anupamaa, the channel came out with a prequel of the show titled 'Anupama- Namaste America'. Now, Rupali Ganguly and other actors have been shooting for both shows simultaneously.

Talking about the same. Rupali said, "Juggling between the shoots of TV serial and 'Anupama- Namaste America' at the same time was a bit of a challenge but when you are with expert producers like Rajan Shahi and Ishika Shahi, you feel well taken care of. The entire team of 'Anupamaa' was simultaneously shooting for both shows for the past couple of days but they made sure we never felt over-worked and had enough breathing space."