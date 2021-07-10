Anupamaa: Is Vanraj being replaced? Producer Rajan Shahi finally breaks silence on Sudhanshu Pandey's exit

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUDHANSHU PANDEY Is Vanraj being replaced? Producer Rajan Shahi finally breaks silence on Sudhanshu Pandey's exit

Star Plus popular show Anupamaa has been ruling the hearts of the people with its intriguing storyline. Starring Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey, the show is about a woman who decided to leave her husband and start a new life after she finds out about his extramarital affair. Sudhanshu Pandey has been grabbing many eyeballs for his role as Vanraj. However, the show is making waves as there have rumours of Sudhanshu Pandey being replaced. Clearing the air, producer Rajan Shahi has confirmed that the lead actor is not exiting the show.

Earlier, there were reports that actors were approached to replace Sudhanshu as the new lead opposite Rupali Ganguly, who plays the titular role in Anupamaa. The producer also teased that a very important character will join the show.

Speaking to India Today, Rajan said, "Sudhanshu Pandey is an integral part of the show and will continue to be our Vanraj. As far as buzz of new entry is concerned, there will be a very important character who will join the cast but his casting hasn't begun."

"I am grateful to the audiences for showering love to the show Anupamaa and make it a part of daily life. We will continue entertaining the audiences. We will make the formal announcement when the new character is finalised," Rajan added.

Recently, Sudhanshu Pandey addressed rumours of a rift between him and his co-star Rupali. He said that there is 'nothing wrong' between them but a 'difference of opinion.' Sudhanshu reasoned that they haven't been sharing posts featuring each other on social media because their characters in show are no longer together.

Also Read: Anupamaa: Sudhanshu Pandey reacts to rumours of rift with Rupali Ganguly, hints at 'difference of opinion'