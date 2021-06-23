Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RUPALI GANGULY Anupamaa: Sudhanshu Pandey reacts to rumours of rift with Rupali Ganguly, hints at 'difference of opinion'

Actor Sudhanshu Pandey who is known for playing the role of Vanraj Shah in the show Anupamaa has addressed rumours of a rift between him and his co-star Rupali Ganguly. He said that there is 'nothing wrong' between them but a 'difference of opinion.' Sudhanshu reasoned that they haven't been sharing posts featuring each other on social media because their characters in show are no longer together. In a recent post, the lead actor didn't tag Rupali, leading to further speculation. However, recently there were rumours that all is not well among the actors.

Sudhashu had shared a promo of the show on his Instagram in which he did not tag Rupali, which led to further gossip.

"These are such silly things that people create. I don’t even understand how their minds work. How will I achieve anything in my career by untagging someone?" Sudhanshu told TOI.

"Generally, the practice is to tag people who are associated with the picture and mostly I copy-paste the link I get from someone on my social media. When the show started, Rupali and I posted many videos together because we were married in the show. Now, I am married to Kavya (Madalsa Sharma), so obviously, to promote the track, we will post videos together."

He continued, "Rupali and I are good co-actors and friends, too. There is nothing wrong between us. And a difference of opinion between two actors at times is very normal and can happen any day. There are so many times when you don’t agree on something and get a little upset but then it is over. And that happens not only with actors working on the sets, it also happens between two individuals at home. Rift or cold war are too strong words to use.”

Recently, actress Madalsa Sharma who essays the role of Kavya in the show dismissed the rumors and called them 'rubbish.'

Also Read: Smriti Irani aka Tulsi of 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' shares new selfie, Ekta calls her 'thin'