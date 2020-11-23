Anupa Das becomes KBC 12’s third female crorepati, watch promo

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@SONYTVOFFICIAL Anupa Das in Kaun Banega Crorepati

Amitabh Bachchan’s game show Kaun Banega Crorepati got its third crorepati. Yes, Anupa Das became the third woman to win Rs 1 cr. A recent promo was shared by the channel which features Anupa's winning moment as Big B announces that she has won 'ek crore'. However it is yet to be found out whether she be able to crack Rs 7 cr question.

The caption in the video said, "Our next Crorepati is ANUPA DAS !! Will she be able to ace the #Sawaal7CroreKa? Find out in #KBC12 on 25th Nov 9 pm only on Sony TV. @amitabhbachchan @spnstudionext."

Before Anupa, two other women have already won 1 cr in the show. The 12th season of KBC got its first crorepati in Delhi-based communications manager of Royal Enfield, Nazia Nasim. She played the game smartly however quit the show on the last question of 7 crore.

IPS officer Mohita Sharma was the second crorepati of the season by correctly answering the Rs 1 crore question. Posted at Bari Brahmana, Jammu and Kashmir, Mohita played brilliantly and reached the eighth question without using any lifelines. On the 9th question, she opted to 'video call a friend' to seek help. However even she quit the game at Rs 7 cr question.