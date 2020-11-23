Monday, November 23, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Tv
  5. Anupa Das becomes KBC 12’s third female crorepati, watch promo

Anupa Das becomes KBC 12’s third female crorepati, watch promo

Amitabh Bachchan’s KBC 12 found its third crorepati in Anupa Das. She is the third woman to reach the level after Nazia Nasim and Mohita Sharma.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: November 23, 2020 15:00 IST
Anupa Das becomes KBC 12’s third female crorepati, watch promo
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@SONYTVOFFICIAL

Anupa Das in Kaun Banega Crorepati

Amitabh Bachchan’s game show Kaun Banega Crorepati got its third crorepati. Yes, Anupa Das became the third woman to win Rs 1 cr. A recent promo was shared by the channel which features Anupa's winning moment as Big B announces that she has won 'ek crore'. However it is yet to be found out whether she be able to crack Rs 7 cr question.  

The caption in the video said, "Our next Crorepati is ANUPA DAS !! Will she be able to ace the #Sawaal7CroreKa? Find out in #KBC12 on 25th Nov 9 pm only on Sony TV. @amitabhbachchan @spnstudionext."

Before Anupa, two other women have already won 1 cr in the show. The 12th season of KBC got its first crorepati in Delhi-based communications manager of Royal Enfield, Nazia Nasim. She played the game smartly however quit the show on the last question of 7 crore.

IPS officer Mohita Sharma was the second crorepati of the season by correctly answering the Rs 1 crore question. Posted at Bari Brahmana, Jammu and Kashmir, Mohita played brilliantly and reached the eighth question without using any lifelines. On the 9th question, she opted to 'video call a friend' to seek help. However even she quit the game at Rs 7 cr question.

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News