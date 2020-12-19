Ankita Lokhande's mid-night birthday bash with beau Vicky Jain. Inside photos and videos

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/LOKHANDEANKITA Ankita Lokhande's mid-night birthday bash with beau Vicky Jain

Actress Ankita Lokhande rang into her 36th birthday with a mid-night birthday bash and cutting several cakes. The actress took to her Instagram to share photos and videos from the celebration which was attended by her boyfriend Vicky Jain along with close friends and family. The video shows Ankita dressed in a blood-red and navy blue dress and looking adorable. She complimented her birthday look with a high pony and a charming smile.

In a couple of pictures, Ankita Lokhande can be seen making a wish before cutting the cake. She wrote, "Wishes and dreams." She captioned the video saying, "Birthday special... Happy birthday" Many celebrities including Karanvir Bohra reacted to the posts and wished the Manikarnika actress on her birthday.

On a related note, during a recent award show, Ankita Lokhande paid tribute to her ex-boyfriend and Pavitra Rishta co-star Sushant Singh Rajput. Sushant died by suicide on June 14 this year and his family has accused Rhea Chakraborty of abetting his suicide. Ankita has been very vocal in supporting the late actor's family during the last few months. She shared the tribute video on Instagram and wrote, "One last time."

In the video, Ankita can be seen dancing to the popular song of her TV show with Sushant. Even the other team members of Pavitra Rishta show, paid their tribute to the actor. They recall working with Sushant and remember how jovial and naughty he was in the real life.

Talking about Sushant, Ankita said, "Aaj har dil shaant hai kyunki har dil mein Sushant hai. Kabhi socha nahi tha jo har din chaand taaron ki baat karta tha, woh ek din khud chaand taaron se baat karne chala jayega. Kabhi socha nahi tha jise dekh kar kaiyon ne sapne dekha, ek din use dekh paana sapna ban jayega. Sushant aaj aapko yaad kar raha hai aapki kutumb ka har rishta. kyunki yeh aapka aur humara rishta sirf pavitra nahi, amar rishta hai. Maine kabhi nahin socha tha ki yeh din aayega, aur main yeh sab bolungi. We miss you Sushant, we miss you. Thank you."

Talking about Ankita's current beau Vicky Jain, the duo keeps sharing pictures and videos together on social media. They have appeared to have bonded well with each other's families as well. Last month, Ankita thanked Vicky in a heartfelt post for being her support. She said, "Thanku for being someone who was always there for me. Thanks for making all my problems as yours and helping me whenever I needed you. Thankyou for being my support system. Most important thanku for understanding me and my situations."