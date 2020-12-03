Anita Raaj's son Shivam Hingorani ties knot with his long-time sweetheart |Pics

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANITA RAAJ Anita Raaj's son Shivam Hingorani ties knot with Renu Oberoi

Choti Sardarni actress Anita Raaj's son Shivam Hingorani has tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend Renu Oberoi, recently. The wedding was an extremely private affair. The veteran actress shared pictures of her son's wedding on social media. From the pictures, one can figure out that it was a small and intimate ceremony.

Taking to her Instagram, Anita Raaj captioned the photos as: "With the powerful blessing of the Universe my Son Shivam got married to my beautiful Renu. God Almighty shower abundance blessings on the couple with all the Happiness, good health, longhealthy life #universe #united #married #happy #vow #gratitude #nammyohorengekyo."

Take a look at the Instagram post here:

In the photos, Anita's son was seen donning a white traditional blazer and dhoti while his wife Renu looked gorgeous in a red chiffon bridal saree.

Anita, who is popularly known for playing Rajmata Devvadan Singh Deo in 'Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani' and Kulwant Kaur Dillon in Choti Sarrdaarni, looked elegant in a multicoloured-- pink, orange and golden saree.

Reacting to her post, many users congratulated the newly weds and dropped heart emojis. "Heartiest congratulations ! God bless them with a lifetime of happiness n love!" said a user. While another user said "Massive Congratulations to the newly wedded couple, God bless u both with many more years of love n happiness."

Reading through the comments, actor-youTuber Parul Chaudhry said "Congratulations to both the families lots of love & blessings for the beautiful couple, beautiful moments captured in these pictures, Shivam & Renu have a great life ahead, you & Sunil ji looking great."